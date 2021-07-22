Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 5 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Koyambedu Market: Srinivasa Nagar, P H Road, Algammal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kanaga Sabai Colony, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas

Guindy: Parts of TNHB Colony, Periyar Nagar, TNHB 3rd Main Road, Sun North Phase, Moovarasampet Main Road, MGR Road, AGS Colony, Voltas Colony, Lakshimi Nagar 4th Stage, Parts of Hindu Colony, KK Nagar, Parts of Ramapuram, Gerugambakkam, Manapakkam, IPS Colony, Officers Colony, Thiruvalluvar Street and surrounding areas

Villivakkam: Sidco – 1st to 10th Blocks, Nehru Nagar, Ammankuttai, Balaramapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Thirunagar, Venugopal Street, Sivan Koil, North High Court Colony, Reddy Street and Redhills Road

Adyar: VGP Selva Nagar 1st Main Road, Park Avenue 2nd Main Road (near Grand Mall), Dhandeeswaram 7th Main Road and surrounding areas

IT Corridor: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, PTC Quarters, Sakthi Garden, Pilaiyar Koil Street, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Kannagi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, IAS Colony, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, River View Colony and surrounding areas

Perumbakkam: Sithalapakkam, Varadhaarajaperumal Koil Street, ADB Avenue, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Nookampalayam Road, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Nagalaksmi Nagar, Ottiyambakkam Village and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: 54th and 56th Streets, Alagirisamy Salai, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Moogambigi Street, Jai Balaji Nagar, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Nelson Manickam Road, Ambedkar Salai, Thangal Street, R.K Salai, Kings Park Apartment and surrounding areas