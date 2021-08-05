scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 5, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 5, 2021 7:00:58 am
ElectricityPower is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tambaram: Parts of LIC Colony, TR Mani Street, Parts of Anna Salai, MGR Road, IIT Colony, Kamakodi Nagar, VGP Shanthi Nagar, Church Avenue, Parts of Nemilicherry Main Road, Balasubramaniyan Street, Muthusamy Nagar, Fathima Nagar 200 Feet Road, Periya Kovilambakkam and nearby areas

Sothuperumbedu: Alimadu, Attapalayam, Palayam, Mattusurapadu, Pallasurapadu and Orakadu

Guindy: Guindy, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Alandur, St. Thomas Mount, Adambakkam, T.G Nagar, Puzhthivakkam and surrounding areas

Click here for more

Redhills: Azhinjivakkam, Selva Vinayaga Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosappur and Gomathy Amman Nagar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement