Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: Parts of LIC Colony, TR Mani Street, Parts of Anna Salai, MGR Road, IIT Colony, Kamakodi Nagar, VGP Shanthi Nagar, Church Avenue, Parts of Nemilicherry Main Road, Balasubramaniyan Street, Muthusamy Nagar, Fathima Nagar 200 Feet Road, Periya Kovilambakkam and nearby areas

Sothuperumbedu: Alimadu, Attapalayam, Palayam, Mattusurapadu, Pallasurapadu and Orakadu

Guindy: Guindy, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Alandur, St. Thomas Mount, Adambakkam, T.G Nagar, Puzhthivakkam and surrounding areas

Redhills: Azhinjivakkam, Selva Vinayaga Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosappur and Gomathy Amman Nagar