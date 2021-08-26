Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 26, 2021 6:52:33 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Puthuthangal: Ambedkar Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Gandhi Nagar, NSB Colony, Kakkan Street, Kennedy Street, Ambal Nagar, Vadivel Street, Thiruvallur Street and Vaigai Nagar
- Kadapperi: GST Road, SV Koil Street, Kuppusamy Street, Jaya Nagar, Sundarambal Nagar, RP Road, Velmurugan Nagar, Mageshwari Nagar Main Road, Poniamman Koil Street, Thirumalainagar 1st Main Road, Saraswathi Nagar and Extension and nearby areas
Adyar:
- Besant Nagar: 3rd and 5th Avenues; 32nd, 33rd and 34th Cross Streets and 4th Main Road
- Adyar: Besant Avenue, RS Compound, Ponniamman Koil Street, Vasantha Press Road and Arunachalapuram
- Velachery: Parts of 100 Feet Bypass Road, Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vaduvambal Nagar, MGR Nagar and Orandiammankoil Street
Guindy:
- Guindy: Labour Colony and Sidco Hospital
- Rajbhavan: TNHB Colony
- St Thomas Mount: Mariyapuram, Thulasingapuram, Vasantham Colony, Army Road and Barma Colony
- Madipakkam: Mahalakshmi Nagar and Rajalakshmi Nagar
- Nanganallur: B.V Nagar and Ranga colony
- Moovarasanpet: Dr. Ramamoorthy Nagar, Pari Colony and Arulmurgan Nagar
- Vanuvampet: Andal Nagar, Krishnaraj Nagar and Nethaji Colony
- Nandambakkam: Dharmarajapuram, Kolapakkam and Girugambakkam
- Ramapuram: Tamil Nagar, Girinagar, Gangaiamman Street, Kurnji Nagar and surrounding areas
IT Corridor: Pillaiyar Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Ellaiamman Koil Street, SBI Colony, MCN Nagar Extension, Post Office, EB Road, Venkateshwara Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar, Arignar Anna Street – 1st, 7th and 8th Streets and Srinivasa Nagar
