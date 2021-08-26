Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Puthuthangal: Ambedkar Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Gandhi Nagar, NSB Colony, Kakkan Street, Kennedy Street, Ambal Nagar, Vadivel Street, Thiruvallur Street and Vaigai Nagar

Kadapperi: GST Road, SV Koil Street, Kuppusamy Street, Jaya Nagar, Sundarambal Nagar, RP Road, Velmurugan Nagar, Mageshwari Nagar Main Road, Poniamman Koil Street, Thirumalainagar 1st Main Road, Saraswathi Nagar and Extension and nearby areas

Adyar:

Besant Nagar: 3rd and 5th Avenues; 32nd, 33rd and 34th Cross Streets and 4th Main Road

Adyar: Besant Avenue, RS Compound, Ponniamman Koil Street, Vasantha Press Road and Arunachalapuram

Velachery: Parts of 100 Feet Bypass Road, Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vaduvambal Nagar, MGR Nagar and Orandiammankoil Street

Guindy:

Guindy: Labour Colony and Sidco Hospital

Rajbhavan: TNHB Colony

St Thomas Mount: Mariyapuram, Thulasingapuram, Vasantham Colony, Army Road and Barma Colony

Madipakkam: Mahalakshmi Nagar and Rajalakshmi Nagar

Nanganallur: B.V Nagar and Ranga colony

Moovarasanpet: Dr. Ramamoorthy Nagar, Pari Colony and Arulmurgan Nagar

Vanuvampet: Andal Nagar, Krishnaraj Nagar and Nethaji Colony

Nandambakkam: Dharmarajapuram, Kolapakkam and Girugambakkam

Ramapuram: Tamil Nagar, Girinagar, Gangaiamman Street, Kurnji Nagar and surrounding areas

IT Corridor: Pillaiyar Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Ellaiamman Koil Street, SBI Colony, MCN Nagar Extension, Post Office, EB Road, Venkateshwara Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar, Arignar Anna Street – 1st, 7th and 8th Streets and Srinivasa Nagar