Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 12, 2021 7:08:06 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Avadi:
- Pattabiram: Deenadayalan Nagar, Thiruvallurvar Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Police Quarters
- Napalayam: Vichoor, Vellivoyal, Periya Mullaivoyal and Sembium Manali
- Sekkadu: East Gopalapuram, Thendral Nagar, Om Ganapathy Nagar and Defence Colony
- Padiyanallur: M.A Nagar, Thilagar Street, Asaithambi Street, Kambar Street, Gandhi Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar
- Avadi North: Check post, Kasthuribai Nagar, N.M Road, Kamaraj Nagar Main Road, V.O.C Street, Thirumalairajapuram, Nehru Bazar and surrounding areas
Sembium: T.H Road, Teacher’s Colony, Raja Street, Kamaraj Salai, Kattabomman Main Road, Jawahar Street, E.B Road, Indira Nagar West, Ambedkar Nagar, Thapal Petti, Gandhi Street, Perambur High Road, S.S.V Koil Street and nearby areas
Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathu, Basthapalayam, V.G.P Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu
Thirumullaivoyal: Arakkampakkam Village, Pondeswaram Colony, Karani Village, Akambarachathiram Village and Gowdipuram Village
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-