Thursday, August 12, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 12, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 12, 2021 7:08:06 am
Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi:

  • Pattabiram: Deenadayalan Nagar, Thiruvallurvar Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Police Quarters
  • Napalayam: Vichoor, Vellivoyal, Periya Mullaivoyal and Sembium Manali
  • Sekkadu: East Gopalapuram, Thendral Nagar, Om Ganapathy Nagar and Defence Colony
  • Padiyanallur: M.A Nagar, Thilagar Street, Asaithambi Street, Kambar Street, Gandhi Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar
  • Avadi North: Check post, Kasthuribai Nagar, N.M Road, Kamaraj Nagar Main Road, V.O.C Street, Thirumalairajapuram, Nehru Bazar and surrounding areas

Sembium: T.H Road, Teacher’s Colony, Raja Street, Kamaraj Salai, Kattabomman Main Road, Jawahar Street, E.B Road, Indira Nagar West, Ambedkar Nagar, Thapal Petti, Gandhi Street, Perambur High Road, S.S.V Koil Street and nearby areas

Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathu, Basthapalayam, V.G.P Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu

Thirumullaivoyal: Arakkampakkam Village, Pondeswaram Colony, Karani Village, Akambarachathiram Village and Gowdipuram Village

