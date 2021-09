Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Kadapperi: Kakkalanchavadi, SBI Colony 1st Main Road, Valliammai Street, Anjanayar Kovil Street, Vijayalakshimi Nagar, MIT Bridge Down and Old Hasthinapuram Road

Porur:

Kovoor: Kumaran Nagar, Madha Medical College, Manikandan Nagar, Metha Nagar, Sathananthapuram, Irandamkattalai, Ragevandra Nagar, Melma Nagar and Reddy Street

Enjambakkam: 1st and 2nd Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Enjambakkam Vetuvakeenni Link Road, Selva Nagar, Thomas Avenue, Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Olive beach and surrounding areas

Thoraipakkam:

Ezhil Nagar: Bakkiyam Apartments, VPG Avenue, Srinivasa Avenue, Rayal Avenue, Venkateswara Nagar and Annai Avenue

Guindy:

Rajnhavan: Parts of Nehru Nagar and Parts of TNHB Colony

Thirumudivakkam: Thirumudivakkam Village, Erumaiyur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial area, Valuthalambedu, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Perumal Nagar, Nandhavanam Nagar and surrounding areas

Perambur: V.P colony, Ayanavaram, Ramanathan Street, Mettu Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Solaiamman Koil Street, Kellys Road and surrounding areas