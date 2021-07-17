Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Thirumudivakkam: Parts of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, Pazhanthandalam, Poonthandalam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kundrathur Bazaar, Nattham and surrounding areas

Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Arani, Durainallur, Medur, Mangalam and surrounding areas

IT Corridor: Elcot Avenue Road, Nedunchezhian Street, Narayanasamy Street, Kumaran Nagar, TNHB, Gandhi Nagar, OMR, Chemenchery, Sathyabama College, JPR College, St. Joesph College, Nehru Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Anna Street, Gandhi Street, MGR Street and surrounding areas

Velachery: Bhuvaneswari Nagar II Main Road and surrounding areas

R A Puram: RA puram, Parts of MRC Nagar, Parts of Gandhi Nagar, RK Nagar, Raja Gramani Garden, Velayuthraja Street, Kasthuri Avenue, Santhome High Road, Annai Therasa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas

Guindy: Adambakkam, T.G Nagar, Vanavampet, Puzuthivakkam, Ramapuram, Nanganallur and surrounding areas