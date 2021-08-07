Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Ambattur: U.R. Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Park Road SS, Pandurangapuram, Pattaravakkam, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Sidco Estate North Phase, Bajanai Koil Street, Railway Station Road, Tass area and surrounding areas

Puzhal: St. Antony’s Street, Gandhi Main Road, Kavangarai, Sakthivel Nagar and surrounding areas

Sembium: VOC Street, LNP Koil Street, Netaji Street, Bharathiyar Street, Secretariat Colony, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas

Valluvarkottam: Cathetral Garden Road, G.N Chetty Road, Habibulla Road, Thirumoorthy Nagar, Josiyar Street, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam Lake, Valluvarkottam High Road, Thirumallai Pillai road, Thirumoorthy Street, Bharathi Nagar 1st and 4th Street, Parts of 6 North Usman Road, Mambalam Road, Parts of GN Chetty Road, North Boag Road Main 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, VRC Road, Police Quarters, Sundarrao Street, Egalai 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, Parts of Anna Salai, Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road and surrounding areas

Royapuram: MC Road, N.N Garden, Manikanda Mudali Street, Adam Street, North and South Madha Church Street, Meenakshi Amman Pettai, Thandava Moorthy Street, Veerasamy Street, East and West Kalmandapam Road, St. Andiappan Street, Gramani Street, Bajana Koil Street and surrounding areas

Tambaram: Sithalapakkam Noothencherry, Megala Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bethel Nagar, Madipakkam Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ranga Nagar, Pallavaram Nagar, Gandhi Street and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Shozhipalayam, Siriniyam, Thottakarnmedu and Parts of Orakadu Road

Guindy: TNHB Colony, Nehru Nagar, Kamarajar Street, Adambakkam Periyar Nagar 1st to 11th Streets, Ganesh Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Velachery Bhavani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Mount Road, Sarthar Patel Road, Guindy Maduvankarai, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Bharathi Nagar and surrounding areas