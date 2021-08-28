Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 28, 2021 6:30:36 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Kovilambakkam: South Kolathur Main Road, Sathiya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Water Company K.P.G Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Poniamman Main Road, Chinnappa Nagar, Viduthalai Nagar and Rajam Nagar
- Puthuthangal: Krishna Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Vishnu Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Ramani Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar and Parts of Mudichur Main Road
- Kadapperi: Chandran Nagar Main Road, CLC Works Road, Bazzar Road, Indra Gandhi Road, Mariamman Koil Street, Kamarajar Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Venkatesan Naikar, Meenakshi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kasthuribai Street and surrounding areas
Guindy: Labour Colony, Guindy Industrial Estate, Balaji Nagar, Parts of Ekkattuthangal, Sardar Colony, Parts of South Phase, Ganapathy Colony and North Phase
