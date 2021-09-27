Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 27, 2021 7:01:18 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Avadi Kamarajar: Vasantham Nagar, JB Estate, Raj Bai Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Nehru Street, Bharathi Nagar and Chandra City
Perambur: ICF, Ayanavaram Market, K.H Road, Ayanavaram and Villivakkam Bus Stand, Tagore Nagar, LIC Colony, Mounasamy Madam, Perumal Koil, Officers Colony and surrounding areas
Redhills: Parts of Ellammanpettai, Lakshmipuram Konimedu, Eswaran Nagar, Pammadukulam, Sarathkandikai, Solaiamman Nagar and Gandhi Nagar
