Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Pallavaram: Ashok Lane, GST Road, Millitary Quarters, Officer Lane and Military Camp

Ashok Lane, GST Road, Millitary Quarters, Officer Lane and Military Camp Radha Nagar: Viswakarama Flats, TVS Flats and Suguna Colony

Viswakarama Flats, TVS Flats and Suguna Colony Pammal: LIC Colony, Periyar Street, Panchayath Colony, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Rajaji Street, VOC Nagar, Elumalai Street, Gandhi Main Road and surrounding areas

Sholinganallur:

Thiruvanmiyur: OMR Kottivakkam and VSI Estate Phase-II

OMR Kottivakkam and VSI Estate Phase-II Sholinganallur: Parameswaran Nagar, Balaji Nagar, TNHB, Dharmaraja Koil and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi: SA Koil, Thilagarnagar, RK Nagar, Kalmandapam, VOC Nagar, Mint, Parts of Toll Gate, Stanley and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, Basthapalayam, VGP Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu