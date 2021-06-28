Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 28, 2021 7:15:04 am
June 28, 2021 7:15:04 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
- Poombuhar: Thenpalani Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Subramaniapuram and surrounding areas
- Adyar: VGP Parts – I, II; Uthandi, Eden Garden, Ranganathan Avenue, Rajan Garden, ECR Main Road, Parts of Velachery, Vijaya Nagar, CLRI, West Canal Bank, Gandhi Mandapam Road, AGS Colony, Rukmani Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Bethel Nagar, Cholamandala Nagar, Barathiyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and surrounding areas
- Thirumullaivoyal: Siva Sankarapuram, Jag Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Pathmavathi Nagar and Moorthy Street
- Manjambakkam: South and North Telephone Colony, Padmavathy Nagar, AVM Nagar, JJ Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, Ganesh Nagar, Sivan Koil Street, VGR Nagar and surrounding areas
- Sothuperumbedu: Parthasarathy Nagar, Nallur, Kumaran Nagar, Paneervakkam, Kammarpalayam and Parts of Solavaram
- Mylapore: Dr. Besant Road, Peters Road, Sardarjung Garden 2nd Street, VM Street, Saivamuthaiya Street, S.H Road, Thandavarayan Street, Moors Road, Housing Board, VM Street of Mylapore, Parts of Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, Saivamuthaiya Street, TTK Road – Door No. 281 and 282, Door No. 765, Anna Salai and surrounding areas
- Perambur: Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram – 1st to 3rd Streets, Varatharajan Street, Periyar Nagar, Balasubramaniam Salai, Parts of Jawahar Nagar, Chaitanya Apartment, Venkateswara Colony, Muthumman Koil Street, Veerasamy Street, Boopathy Nagar and surrounding areas
- Annasalai: Bells Road, Krihsnappa Street, Rajagopal Street, Ellappan Street, Subbu Chetty Street and surrounding areas
- IT Corridor: Thalambur Village, Natham Village, New Kumaran Nagar, Nehru Nagar, MGR Nagar, Perungudi Burma Colony and surrounding areas
- Porur: Mangadu, Paraniputhur, Ayyapanthangal, Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Kundrathur, Nazzarathpet and surrounding areas
- KK Nagar: Bharathi Street, Ganganagr, Meenakshi Nagar, Choolaimedu, Annaji Nagar, New Colony, Fathima Nagar and surrounding areas
- Guindy: Alandur, Adambakkam, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Nanganallur, Moovarsampet, Guindy, Rajbhavan and surrounding areas
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd