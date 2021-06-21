Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 1 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Adyar: Velachery West and East, Taramani, Adyar, Indira Nagar and Neelankarai.

Avadi: Raventhar Nagar, Cholan Nagar and surrounding areas.

Sholinganallur: Suburaya Nagar, Parts of Aanada Nagar, Kottivakkam MGR Nagar, Modern School Road, MGR Street, Annai Sathya Nagar and surrounding areas.

Porur Mangadu: Gerugambakkam, New Venkateswara Nagar, Manapakkam, Chakra Nagar, Kaduvetty, Poonamallee, RR Nagar and surrounding areas.

Alamathy: Poochi Athipedu, Guruvoyal, Arikampedu and surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Rajathottam, Mohan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Pasumponnagar, Bajanakoil Street, Perungalathur, West Tambaram, Old Perungalathur, Mudichur and surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Saidapet Road, Anna Main Road, JJ Nagar, Veerappa Nagar, Muthukumarappa Street and surrounding areas.

Retteri: Moorthy Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Secretariat Colony and surrounding areas.

Sembium: Kodugaiyur, Sembium, Moolaikadai, Muthamil Nagar, Vysarpadi, Periyar Nagar, Paper Mills Road and Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar.

Puzhal: Kamaraj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Jawaharlal Nagar and surrounding areas.

Mylapore: Lloyds Colony SSI RMU, Surendranagar 2 Pole, Pallaku Manager, Ranade RMU, Surendra Court, 26, 27 Desika Road; 3rd Trust Cross Street, Norton Road SS I – 3P and 4P.

Guindy: Ram Nagar – North and South; MIOT Hospital, SRM and surrounding areas.