Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

July 26, 2021 8:00:01 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Adyar: Besant Nagar Rukumani Street, Lakshmipuram, M.G Road, Sastri Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Kakkan Colony, Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas
Manali: Sadayankuppam, Barma Nagar and Irular Colony
Sembium: Simpson Group of Companies, Periyar Nagar Moolakadai, Teachers Colony, Gandhi Nagar, T H road, Arul Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Subramaniyam Garden, Binny Nagar, Bank Colony, Roy Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Vasu Nagar, Thanigachalam Nagar 80 Feet Road, Samy Ramalingam Colony – A, B and C Blocks and surrounding areas
Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Nanganullar, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam, T G Nagar, Vanuvampet, Puzhuthivakkam and surrounding areas
KK Nagar: Karanan Street, Gurudev Street, JJ Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Andavar Street, Periyar Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Jeyaram Nagar, Dasarathapuram and surrounding areas
Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman Nagar, Rajankulpam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Metro City and Agraharam
