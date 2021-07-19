Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Egmore: Parts of Sydenhams Road, P T Mudhali Street, Noval Hospital Road, Parts of Perambur Baracks Road, Vepery High Road, General Collins Road, Kuravan Kulam, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periya Thambi Street, P K Mudhali Street, Parts of Hunters Road, Arani Muthu Street, Parts of Manikkam Street, Kesavan Pillai Park Housing Board and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: 19th Avenue, P V Rajamannar Salai, Pugzhandhi Street, Subramani Street, Gokulam Towers, Andavar Nagar, Central Avenue, SBI Colony, Kanagathara Nagar, Kannagi Street, Indra Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Sai Nagar Anne, Dasarathapuram 1st Street and surrounding areas

Guindy: Parts of Velachery Main Road, Rajivgandhi Street, Sankaran Street, Raghava Nagar, Anna Street, Parts of Kannika Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Sheela Nagar, Senthamil Nagar, Ramamoorthy Avenue, Mohanapuri 1st Street, Parts of EB Colony Main Road, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur 2nd Main Road and surrounding areas

Taramani: MGR Nagar – 10th, 11th and 12th Streets and 6th Cross Street