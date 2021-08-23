Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram Lakshmipuram: Lakshmipuram, Thirumal Nagar, Chandran Nagar, Periyar Street, New Street, Nagappa Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, VOC Street and nearby areas

IT Corridor: Sipcot, Thalambur Village, Natham Village, Sakthi Nagar, Natham Road, Egattur and surrounding areas

Adyar: