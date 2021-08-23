Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 23, 2021 6:54:12 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram Lakshmipuram: Lakshmipuram, Thirumal Nagar, Chandran Nagar, Periyar Street, New Street, Nagappa Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, VOC Street and nearby areas
IT Corridor: Sipcot, Thalambur Village, Natham Village, Sakthi Nagar, Natham Road, Egattur and surrounding areas
Adyar:
- Besant Nagar: Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Nava Bharath Colony, Parvathi Street and MGR Road
- Sastri Nagar: Nethaji Street, NSK Street and Muthulakshimi Salai
- Velachery: Sarathi Nagar, Seetharaman Nagar, Velachery Tambaram Main Road and surrounding areas
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-