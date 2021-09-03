Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 3, 2021 7:18:36 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- Kovilambakkam: Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Rose Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Rani Mahal and MGR Nagar
- Rajakilpakkam: Venugopal Street, Anna Street, Bharathiyar Street, Velachery Main Road, Metha Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar and Ganesh Nagar
- Radha Nagar: Shanthi Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, College Road, Lakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and surrounding areas
Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony, MGR Road and Apollo Hospitals
Thoraipakkam: Sakthi Garden, Madha Koil Street, OMR, Bridhavan Garden, Prabanjan Apartments and surrounding areas
Adyar:
- Gandhi Nagar: South Lock Street, Angalammankoil Street, Pondy Street, Naidu Street, Thulukkantha Amman Street, New Street and Ponniyamman Koil Street
- Enjambakkam: Sparkling Sand Avenue, L G Avenue, Spring Garden 1st and 2nd Streets, Parts of ECR, Copper Beach Road and surrounding areas
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-