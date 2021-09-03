Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Kovilambakkam: Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Rose Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Rani Mahal and MGR Nagar

Rajakilpakkam: Venugopal Street, Anna Street, Bharathiyar Street, Velachery Main Road, Metha Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar and Ganesh Nagar

Radha Nagar: Shanthi Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, College Road, Lakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and surrounding areas

Taramani: Parts of OMR, Church Main Road, Kurinji Nagar, Church Road, CBI Colony, MGR Road and Apollo Hospitals

Thoraipakkam: Sakthi Garden, Madha Koil Street, OMR, Bridhavan Garden, Prabanjan Apartments and surrounding areas

