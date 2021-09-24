Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

September 24, 2021 6:30:00 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram:
- IAF: IAF Bharathamatha Street, Valmiagi Street, Erikkarai Street, Thriuvalluvar Street, LIC Colony and Sundaram Colony
- Velacherry: Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar and Velacherry Main Road
- Sithalapakkam: Otiyambakkam Main Road, Jayathi Nagar, Pilliar Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Jothimangalam Nagar and surrounding areas
Thoraipakkam:
Karapakkam: Parts of OMR, KCG Road, Kuppusamy Street, Gangai Amman Extension and Nadu Street
PTC Colony: Subramani Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue, Vinayagar Avenue, Parts of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and surrounding areas
Adyar: Harichandra 1 to 4th Streets, Enjambakkam Kuppam, VGP Layout, Ponniyamman Koil Street, Parts of ECR, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Cholamandal Devi Nagar, Bethel Nagar North and South and Pallavan Nagar
Pattabiram: Sekkadu VGN, VGV Nagar, Iyappa Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, VGN Dainas City and S.N.R Nagar
Tondiarpet:
- Napalayam: Manali New Town, Vichoor, Sidco Estate, Ezhil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Napalayam, Ponniamman Nagar, MRF Nagar and surrounding areas
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-