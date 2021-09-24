Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

IAF: IAF Bharathamatha Street, Valmiagi Street, Erikkarai Street, Thriuvalluvar Street, LIC Colony and Sundaram Colony

IAF Bharathamatha Street, Valmiagi Street, Erikkarai Street, Thriuvalluvar Street, LIC Colony and Sundaram Colony Velacherry: Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar and Velacherry Main Road

Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Seenivasa Nagar and Velacherry Main Road Sithalapakkam: Otiyambakkam Main Road, Jayathi Nagar, Pilliar Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Jothimangalam Nagar and surrounding areas

Thoraipakkam:

Karapakkam: Parts of OMR, KCG Road, Kuppusamy Street, Gangai Amman Extension and Nadu Street

PTC Colony: Subramani Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue, Vinayagar Avenue, Parts of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and surrounding areas

Adyar: Harichandra 1 to 4th Streets, Enjambakkam Kuppam, VGP Layout, Ponniyamman Koil Street, Parts of ECR, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Cholamandal Devi Nagar, Bethel Nagar North and South and Pallavan Nagar

Pattabiram: Sekkadu VGN, VGV Nagar, Iyappa Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, VGN Dainas City and S.N.R Nagar

Tondiarpet: