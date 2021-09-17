Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram:

Kovilambakkam: Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar Rani Mahal, Chinna Kovilambakkam and MGR Nagar 1st to 24th Streets

Adyar: Appar Street, Tiger Varadachari Road, Rukumani Nagar, Beach Road, Paari Street, Gangai Street, Thirumurgan Street and surrounding areas

Thiruvanmiyur:

Thiruvanmiyur OMR: Kottivakkam, VSI Estate Phase-2 and PTK Nagar

Kottivakkam, VSI Estate Phase-2 and PTK Nagar Sholinganallur: Parameswran Nagar, Balaji Nagar, TNHB, Bharathi Nagar, Dharmaraja koil and surrounding areas

Velachery: Dhandeeswaram Nagar

Arumbakkam: Srinivasa Nagar, Semathamman Nagar, Nerkundram, Krishna Nagar, Kamarajar Street, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet: Manali New Town, Vichoor, Sidco Estate, Ezhil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Napalayam, Ponniamman Nagar, MRF Nagar and surrounding areas

Sembium: Parimalam Nagar, Akbar Nagar, Suriya Nagar, Kanniappan Street and surrounding areas