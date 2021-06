Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity on Friday, June 25, 2021

Power is expected to be restored before 1 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Retteri: Selvam Nagar, Kaddappa Road, Villivakkam Road, Kasthuri 1 to 5th Streets, Parvathy Amman Koil Street and surrounding areas

Avadi Koilpathagai: Thirumalaivasan Nagar, Poompozhil Nagar, Bible College, Christ Colony, Ramakrishna Colony and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathu, Basthapalayam, V.G.P Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu

Perambur Agaram: Periyar Nagar, GKM Colony and Jayahar Nagar

Poombuhar Nagar: Poombuhar Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, MGR Nagar and surrounding areas

Madavaram: MGR Road, KKR Garden, Post Box, Roja Nagar, Thiru.V.Ka Street, Sivasakthi Nagar and surrounding areas

Mathur and TVK Nagar: Mathur MMDA, Periyamathur, Kamarajar Salai, CPCL Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Manjambakkam, Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram, Kanniappan Street and surrounding areas

Sembium: Kakkanji Nagar,Veerapandiyan Street, Rajaji Street, Kamaraj Street, Thanigachalam Nagar, Roy Nagar, Devaki Ammal Sreet, Annal Gandhi Street and surrounding areas

Mylapore: Erusppa Street, Kandappa Street, Dr. Natesan Road, Andi Street, Anthony Street, Kasim Street, Nallana Street, Karneeswaran Pagoda Street, Anna salai, Thousand Lights, Palaniamman Koil 6th Street, Parathasarathy Sabha, Arumugam Lane, Padmavathi Road, Conran Smith Road, Haddows Road, R.K Mutt Road, 8th Trust Cross Street, Madha Church Road, Ramasamy Road, Dr. Besant Road, Koya Arunagiri Street, Luz Church Road and surrounding areas

Mambalam: Ramasamy Street, Parts of South Mambalam, Dhandapani Street, Usham Road, South Boag Road, Bazullah and surrounding areas

Taramani: Rukmani Road, East, South and North Mada Streets, Kuppam Beach Road, Gandhi Nagar, Vasantha Press Road, Indira Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur PO, ECR, Palavakkam, Sriram Nagar Colony, Velachery and surrounding areas

IT Corridor: Sholinganallur, Semmencherry Karunanithi Street, Lakshman Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kottivakkam Nehru Nagar, Medavakkam and surrounding areas

Tambaram: VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Parthasarathy Salai, Ponniamman Koil Street, Indra Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Muthuvel Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Balaji Nagar and surrounding areas

Thirumudivakkam: Kundrathur, Nazarathpet, Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kumananchavadi, Somangalam, Kattrambakkam, Nallur, Puthur Nallur and sourrounding areas

Avadi: JB Estate, Chinnamman Koil and surrounding areas

Tondiarpet: Ambedkar Nagar, Anna Nagar, Barma Nagar, Kamaraj Salai, Ramasamy Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Pallavan Nagar, Old Napalayam, Thulasi Nagar and surrounding areas

Ambattur: Dharma Nagar, Ayyapakkam, Kavarai Street, Olympic Colony, East Balaji Nagar and surrounding areas

Guindy: Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Ramapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Rajbhavan, Adambakkam and Nanganallur areas

Anna Salai: Triplicane High Road, Padavattamman Street, Nagamani Street and surrounding areas

Anna Nagar: Police Line, Venkateswara Nagar, Varalakshmi Nagar, Old Natarajapuram, Rengaraju Street, Collectorate Colony Main Road, Barathi Dasan Nagar, Lakshimi Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar, Seemathamman, Srinivasa Nagar, MMDA Colony, Kamaraj Nagar 3rd Street, Algammal Nagar, Parts of 100 Feet Road, Valasaravakkam, KG Road, Cemetry Road, Club Road, Parts of Valluvarkottam High Road, Ramanathan Street, TNHB complex, Thendral Colony, Five Star Apartment, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas

KK Nagar: 7th Avenue, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Thangavel Street, Muthu Thottam, Gill Nagar, Udhayam Colony and surrounding areas

Alamathy: Alamathy – A B C Colony; Govindapuram, Venmani Nagar, Vijaylakshmi Nagar and Annapal Nagar