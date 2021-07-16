scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
Chennai: Parts of city to face disruption in electricity today

Chennai power disruption July 16, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 16, 2021 8:00:07 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Neelankarai: Sun Rise Avenue, Kabaleeswarar Nagar – North and South, Kabaleeswarar Nagar Main Road and Kabaleeswarar Nagar Beach Road.

