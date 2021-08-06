Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: Rajakilpakkam Iyyappa Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Sembakkam Erikari Road, Venugopalsamy Nagar, Perumbakkam Velachery Main Road, RG Nagar, Alagiri Street, Kovalan Nagar, Kadapperi Durga Nagar, TNHB Colony, Sangam Road, Padasali Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Rangasamy 1st and 2nd Streets, Thirunermalai Main Road, Pallavaram Church Road, Bazzar Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Nehru Nagar and surrounding areas

Alamathy: Kanniyamman Nagar, Veltech College, Veltech Junction, Vellanoor and surrounding areas