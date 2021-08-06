scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 6, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 6, 2021 6:55:47 am
ElectricityPower is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tambaram: Rajakilpakkam Iyyappa Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Sembakkam Erikari Road, Venugopalsamy Nagar, Perumbakkam Velachery Main Road, RG Nagar, Alagiri Street, Kovalan Nagar, Kadapperi Durga Nagar, TNHB Colony, Sangam Road, Padasali Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Rangasamy 1st and 2nd Streets, Thirunermalai Main Road, Pallavaram Church Road, Bazzar Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Nehru Nagar and surrounding areas

Click here for more

Alamathy: Kanniyamman Nagar, Veltech College, Veltech Junction, Vellanoor and surrounding areas

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement