Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

August 27, 2021 6:30:00 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Porur:
- Parivakkam: Annaikattucheri/Amuthurmedu, Thirumanamkavalcheri, Vayalanallur, Sorancheri/Oilcheri and Chithukadu
- Poonamallee: Melmanagar, Rukmani Nagar, Seneerkuppam Periyar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Ashtalakshmi, Abdulkalam Nagar and Sakthi Garden
Tambaram:
- Sithalapakkam: Pillayar Koil Street, Erikarai Road, Surya Nagar, Velacherry Main Road, Mandhaveli Street and Ramdass Street
- Puthuthangal: Devaraj Pillai Street, Kurinji Nagar, Nithyanantham Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Daniel Street, Tamil Poonga Street and Parts of GST Road
Adyar:
- Kasturibai Nagar: Canal Bank Road, K.B Nagar – 1st, 2nd and 3rd Main Roads, K.B Nagar – 2nd and 3rd Cross Streets, B.V Nagar – 1st and 2nd Streets, Anna Avenue and Govindharaja Puram
- Kazura Garden: Kazura Garden – 1st and 2nd Main Roads, Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu Colony, Parts of ECR and Habiba Street
- IT Corridor: Srinivasa Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Jayendra Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Sambal Street
