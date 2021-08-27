Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur:

Annaikattucheri/Amuthurmedu, Thirumanamkavalcheri, Vayalanallur, Sorancheri/Oilcheri and Chithukadu Poonamallee: Melmanagar, Rukmani Nagar, Seneerkuppam Periyar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Ashtalakshmi, Abdulkalam Nagar and Sakthi Garden

Tambaram:

Pillayar Koil Street, Erikarai Road, Surya Nagar, Velacherry Main Road, Mandhaveli Street and Ramdass Street Puthuthangal: Devaraj Pillai Street, Kurinji Nagar, Nithyanantham Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Daniel Street, Tamil Poonga Street and Parts of GST Road

Adyar: