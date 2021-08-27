scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption August 27, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 27, 2021 6:30:00 am
Chennai, electricityPower is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur:

  • Parivakkam: Annaikattucheri/Amuthurmedu, Thirumanamkavalcheri, Vayalanallur, Sorancheri/Oilcheri and Chithukadu
  • Poonamallee: Melmanagar, Rukmani Nagar, Seneerkuppam Periyar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Ashtalakshmi, Abdulkalam Nagar and Sakthi Garden

Tambaram:

  • Sithalapakkam: Pillayar Koil Street, Erikarai Road, Surya Nagar, Velacherry Main Road, Mandhaveli Street and Ramdass Street
  • Puthuthangal: Devaraj Pillai Street, Kurinji Nagar, Nithyanantham Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Daniel Street, Tamil Poonga Street and Parts of GST Road

Adyar:

  • Kasturibai Nagar: Canal Bank Road, K.B Nagar – 1st, 2nd and 3rd Main Roads, K.B Nagar – 2nd and 3rd Cross Streets, B.V Nagar – 1st and 2nd Streets, Anna Avenue and Govindharaja Puram
  • Kazura Garden: Kazura Garden – 1st and 2nd Main Roads, Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu Colony, Parts of ECR and Habiba Street
  • IT Corridor: Srinivasa Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Jayendra Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Sambal Street

