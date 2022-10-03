scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Chennai port-Maduravoyal corridor to be ready by 2024, says Gadkari

The Union minister for road transport and highways says the Rs 5,800-crore elevated stretch of 20.5 km will be developed in four sections.

The project, part of the central government’s flagship Gati Shakthi infrastructure scheme, would ensure seamless multimodal connectivity, the minister said. (Twitter/@NitinGadkari)

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, said on Monday that the Chennai port-Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu would be completed by December 2024.

According to the minister, the Rs 5,800-crore elevated stretch of 20.5 km would be developed in four sections and start inside the Chennai port and end at the Maduravoyal interchange.

The project, part of the central government’s flagship Gati Shakthi infrastructure scheme, would ensure seamless multimodal connectivity, the minister said. “The project will be completed by December 2024 & it will serve as a dedicated freight corridor for Chennai bound port traffic & increase the handling capacity of Chennai Port by 48 per cent and subsequently reduce the waiting time at the port by six hours,” he tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was giving rapid pace to infrastructure development, which would further boost the nation’s economy.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:37:26 pm
Next Story

Over 6000 trees felled for tiger safari in Corbett: FSI

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement