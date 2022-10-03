Chennai port-Maduravoyal corridor to be ready by 2024, says Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, said on Monday that the Chennai port-Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu would be completed by December 2024.

According to the minister, the Rs 5,800-crore elevated stretch of 20.5 km would be developed in four sections and start inside the Chennai port and end at the Maduravoyal interchange.

The project, part of the central government’s flagship Gati Shakthi infrastructure scheme, would ensure seamless multimodal connectivity, the minister said. “The project will be completed by December 2024 & it will serve as a dedicated freight corridor for Chennai bound port traffic & increase the handling capacity of Chennai Port by 48 per cent and subsequently reduce the waiting time at the port by six hours,” he tweeted.

Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was giving rapid pace to infrastructure development, which would further boost the nation’s economy.