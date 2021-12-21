Tamil Nadu: Two Class 10 girls in custody over murder of a youth who blackmailed them

Chennai city police on Monday detained two girl students studying in Class 10 and their online friend for their alleged role in the murder of a 21-year-old youth who had been blackmailing them of releasing their intimate pictures he had taken with them. The case came to light on Sunday when farmers of Eachangadu village, in the suburbs of Chennai, spotted hair and bloodied remains of a body in a deserted farm.

According to an officer at Arumbakkam police station in the city, both girls, who do not know each other, were in love with the victim Premkumar, 21. “He befriended them through Instagram last year, met them privately and clicked intimate photographs. Later, he started demanding money from both. He threatened that he would upload them online and share them with their parents. Not knowing each other about their relationship with him, both girls managed to pay Rs 50,000 each last year. But he continued to demand more money and this is when they had taken the help of another friend they befriended through Instagram,” the officer said.

Their new friend, Ashok, was told about their ordeal and they sought his help to retrieve Premkumar’s phone and delete all videos in it. Taking help of his three other friends, the officer said, Ashok asked Premkumar to come to the Sholavaram toll plaza on Wednesday. “Premkumar was kidnapped from the toll plaza to a deserted area where they beaten him up. On Friday night, he died of torture and they buried him at a deserted land in Eechangadu,” the officer said.

After the remains were found by local farmers, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body. “There was no clue about the identity as there were no missing cases in the locality. We sent out alerts to all other stations and found a missing case near Chennai. When we identified the body, victims’ friends gave the first tip off about girl friends as he told his friends about meeting them on the day he left home,” the officer said.



Police arrested Ashok on Tuesday. Officer said both girls claimed ignorance about the murder. “They have given a statement that they did not demand his murder but only the retrieval of Premkumar’s phone to destroy it. Ashok and his two friends remain at large. We will get a clear picture only after we nab them,” the officer said.

After the postmortem, Premkumar’s body was handed over to his family on Monday.