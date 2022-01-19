Republic Day celebrations: Traffic diversions in Chennai from Jan 20, check which route to avoid

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 19, 2022 2:19:58 pm
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on January 20, 22, 24 and 26.
According to a press release issued by the police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 am to 10 am.
Here is a full list of all the traffic diversions:
- The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Light House up to War Memorial will be closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am till the celebration is over (tentatively 09.30 am).
- Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar intending to proceed towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards RK Mutt Rod, VK lyer Road, Devanathan Street, St Mary’s Road, Luz Junction Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasary Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
- Other vehicles including MTC Buses coming from Adyar intending to proceed towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Santhome High Road x Kutchery Road Junction towards Kutchery Road. These vehicles can use Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
- MTC buses (route No 27D) that travel through Radhakrishnan Salai to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Dr RK Salai and VM Street Juncion towards VM Street and these vehicles will use Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, RK Mutt Road, Mandaveli Junction, South Canal Bank Road, Srinivasapuram to reach Foreshore Estate.
- MTC buses (route No 216) that come from Luz Junction and proceed to Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Royepettah Point, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock GP Road, Anna Salai and to reach Broadway.
- MTC buses (route No. 12G & 45B) that come from Luz Junction and proceeds towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nigiris, left Music Academy, TTK Road, GRH, Roypettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai, Adams Road to reach Anna Square.
- No vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr RK Salai x Dr Natesan Road Junction towards Gandhi Statue. These vehicles will be diverted towards Dr Natesan Road.
- No vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr Natesan Road and Avai Shanmugam Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.
- No Vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr Besant Road and Dr Kamarajar Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted at Ice House Junction.
- No vehicle will be allowed beyond Bharathi Salai and Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.
- No vehicle will be allowed beyond Wallajah Road x Bells Road Junction (except MTC Buses) towards Kamarajar Salai, These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road. MTC Buses will be allowed upto Canal Bank Road Junction.
- The Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road near Government Guest House.
- The vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner and proceeds towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. These vehicles will use Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road Royapettah lower Clock GRH, Royapettah Road Dr Radhakrainan Salai, Dr Natesan Road, Karneeswarar Pakoda Street, Santhome High Road to reach Adyar. No vehicle will be allowed from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial.
