Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Chennai police announce traffic diversion at Guindy for four days from tomorrow

Emergency vehicles, ambulances and vehicles going to the airport will not be diverted.

All commercial and heavy vehicles plying in the outgoing direction at Anna Salai towards St. Thomas Mount would be diverted at the Guindy bridge towards MRC Road, the release said. (Representational/File)

The Greater Chennai police have announced traffic diversions on GST Road near the Guindy flyover from Thursday to Sunday in view of the highways department’s flood restoration work and underground cable-laying work of the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited.

The diversions will be effective from 11 pm to 5 am on the four days, according to a police release issued on Wednesday.

All commercial and heavy vehicles plying in the outgoing direction at Anna Salai towards St. Thomas Mount would be diverted at the Guindy bridge towards MRC Road.

Further, the diverted vehicles towards MRC Road would not be allowed to take the Maduvankarai bridge. They would be diverted via a service road to City Link Road- Adambakkam bus depot – St. Thomas Mount railway station–Medavakkam Main Road–Thillaiganganagar Subway–Cement Road Junction to reach GST Road.

However, no emergency vehicles, ambulances and vehicles going to the airport would be disrupted or diverted. “Motorists are requested to take diversion routes and cooperate with the traffic police,” the release added.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:22:48 pm
