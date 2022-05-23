Chennai police to enforce rule on helmet for pillion riders from today

The Greater Chennai traffic police have once again made helmets mandatory for pillion riders on two-wheelers. In a statement, the police said, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, strict action would be taken against riders and pillion riders if they are found riding without a helmet in the city from Monday.

Officials said that though the mandatory helmet rule for pillion riders was already in place, it was not strictly implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the data released by the police, in 2021, 611 people lost their lives in two-wheeler accidents and 3,294 sustained injuries. Of the total deaths, there were 477 riders and 135 pillion riders who did not wear helmets.

In 2022, from January till May 15, 80 riders and 18 pillion riders who did not wear helmets lost their lives, the police said.

“All motorists are requested to obey the traffic rules and extend their full cooperation to Greater Chennai police in the mission to save precious human lives and achieve an accident free city,” the statement read.