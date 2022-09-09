Chennai police thwart murder bid on history-sheeter, 4 held

The Chennai Police managed to thwart the attempts of a gang of four anti-socials to murder a history-sheeter inside a court complex in Chennai on September 5. On Friday the police informed that while three of the accused were arrested from the court complex, the fourth, who managed to escape, was arrested Thursday.

According to the police, R Balamurugan (30) alias Madurai Bala of Pallavaram in Chennai, has many pending cases against him, including murder and kidnapping among others. He was arrested along with eight of his accomplices by the city police for the murder of a businessman in Ashok Nagar in March.

On September 5, Balamurugan, who was lodged in the Vellore prison, was brought to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet for a trial in the murder case. A police team from Vellore was escorting him.

Around 3 pm, a gang, which was waiting near the court complex, rounded up Bala and used pepper spray on the police personnel around him. When they took out their weapons to launch the attack on Bala, the police thwarted the attempt to kill him. Police personnel around the complex were alerted and three members with the machetes, bottles and sprays were nabbed.

The police have identified the accused as T Sakthivel (24), V Arul Prasad (23) and Abdul Malik (23) of Chennai. In a statement, they said that the gang had previous enmity with Bala and the incident on Monday was a fallout of that. A fourth accused, R Thiru Neelakandan (20), who was absconding, was found by the police Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.