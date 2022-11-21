Chennai police throw baby shower for constable on station premises

In a heart-warming gesture, officials of the K2 Ayanavaram police station in Chennai have organised a party to celebrate the impending birth of the baby of a female officer, S Sowmiya, a grade-I constable working at the station for two years.

According to police officials, seven-month pregnant Sowmiya was not able to reach her hometown, Tiruvannamalai, for a baby shower because of personal reasons. After other female personnel at the station informed inspector K Murugesan of this, the officers surprised Sowmiya by organising a baby shower for her on the station premises on November 20.

The 28-year-old woman’s husband, Sathyamoorthy, hails from Salem and is working at a private hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.

A valaikaapu seer with several sweets and snacks, fruits, sarees, bangles and other things were kept on display. Police also provided free meals to everyone including those who came to file complaints and people around the station area.

Inspector Murugesan told indianexpress.com that the officers had planned the baby shower in advance. Sowmiya was moved by her colleagues’ gesture, he said.