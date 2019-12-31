Chennai police step up security, impose traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Security has been tightened outside hotels, resorts and places of worship in Chennai for the New Year celebrations in Chennai. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik Security has been tightened outside hotels, resorts and places of worship in Chennai for the New Year celebrations in Chennai. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik

The Chennai Police Tuesday have tightened security across the city as residents gear up to celebrate the New Year. Police have deployed teams outside hotels and resorts hosting New Year parties in and around Chennai such as East Coast Road (ECR), Besant Nagar, Marina Beach, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Mahabalipuram will be held on Tuesday. Security has also been tightened outside places of worship in the city.

The city police have set up barricades with LED blinkers along Kamarajar Salai to curb drag racing and divert vehicles, while police squads have also been roped in to patrol roads in Guindy, Adyar, Taramani, ECR, OMR, Outer Ring Road and GST Road.

With revelers bound to head to the city’s beaches at midnight, the police have set up several barricades along the sea shore to prevent entry, and multi-terrain vehicles have been deployed to monitor law and order on the beaches.

Additionally, over 15,000 police personnel have been pressed into service for bandobust duty, while drone cameras have been set up to monitor the crowds on December 31. The police have also deployed several teams to carry out vehicle checks at multiple points in the city to curb drunken driving. Women can download the Kavalan app to report untoward incidents, the police said.

As per a public circular which was issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), the following traffic restrictions have been instituted at Marina Beach and Edward Elliot’s Beach.

Traffic restrictions at Marina Beach

Vehicles heading to Marina beach will be denied entry from 8 pm on December 31, with barricades being placed at all entry points to Foreshore Estate. Vehicles exiting Foreshore Estate will be allowed to use the exit on Kamarajar Salai upto 8 pm, post which they will have to exit from the Light House entrance.

Vehicles plying along Kamarajar Salai between Mahatma Gandhi statue’s and the War Memorial will be denied entry from 8 pm on December 31 to 4 am on January 1. Vehicles heading towards Anna Salai along the stretch from Wallajah point and RBI North Subway to the War Memorial will be denied entry from 8 pm and will be diverted to Flag Staff Road.

Commuters heading to Anna Salai from Adyar to the Gandhi statue will be diverted at Santhome towards Kutchery Road, Luz, Royapettah High Road and The Music Academy, while those coming from Karneeshwar Koil Street will only be allowed entry towards Santhome.

Vehicles from Srinivasapuram will be denied entry towards Loop Road, while those intending to reach Kamarajar Salai using Loop Road will have to use alternative routes.

Further, vehicles heading to Kamarajar Salai from localities such as R K Nagar, Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, Lloyds Road, Dr. Besant Road, Adams Road, Flagstaff Road and War Memorial will be barred from entering Kamarajar Salai after 8 pm.

As for parking, revelers can park their vehicles at Swamy Sivananda Salai along one side, Railway basement at the Chepauk MRTS station, MRTS station at Lloyds Road, Queen Mary’s College Campus, Dr. Besant Nagar along one side and Lloyds Road along one side.

Traffic restrictions at Edward Elliot’s Beach

Vehicles heading towards Elliot’s Beach will be denied entry inside 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach from 8 pm on December 31 to 4 am on January 1.

Barricades will be set up 5th Avenue Junction, 4th Main Road Junction, 3rd Main Road Junction and 16th Cross Street Junction to prevent vehicular movement towards 6th Avenue. Meanwhile, commuters heading towards Vellankanni Church will be denied entry from 7th Avenue MG Road.

Revelers can park their vehicles along one side of Besant Nagar 4th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, 4th Main Road, 5th Avenue, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Besides these restrictions, the Chennai City Police have instructed hotels and resort owners to wrap up parties in the establishments by 1 am on January 1, while visitors have to provide proper identification and have their credentials verified before checking into hotels or resorts.

The police have also asked them install CCTV cameras ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations and have asked owners to close their swimming pools during the celebrations. Further, hotels have been asked to make arrangements for guests to ensure that nobody resorts to drunken driving after ringing in the new year.

In addition to security, hundreds of ambulances along with doctors and paramedical staff are expected to be stationed at vantage points across the city to respond to emergencies.

