Chennai police spark row with tweet on beef curry post, issue clarification later

After receiving flak on social media for its tweet telling a Twitter user that his post on beef curry was unwarranted, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Thursday issued a clarification and deleted the tweet.

A user named Abubacker, a functionary of Naam Thamizhar Party, on July 6 posted an image of a dish and captioned it as ‘beef curry’. This tweet was retweeted by another user, tagging the Greater Chennai Police. On Thursday morning, the police replied saying, “The post here is unwarranted.”

This tweet soon got traction with people criticising the police for ‘food policing’. Many said that they would like to remind the Chennai police that food was a basic human right and a personal preference, and no one had the right to dictate what another person should eat.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar weighed in on the issue, asking who handled the Twitter handle of the GCP and what was wrong about that post. On what grounds did the police give this unnecessary advice on what to post and what to eat, he asked.

Who handles this ID handle., Why what is wrong with that post. அந்த பதிவில் என்ன தப்பு. என்ன பதிவிட வேண்டும்

என்ன சாப்பிட வேண்டும் என்று @chennaipolice_ எதன் அடிப்படையில் இந்த தேவையற்ற அறிவுரை. கொடுத்த நூற்றுக்கணக்கான abusive/பொய் பதிவுகளுக்கு எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் இல்லை. https://t.co/B5I70NBNIw — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) July 7, 2022

The police soon issued a clarification saying that it was a mistake and the tweet was not about Abubacker’s personal food preference. The police said that they only said the post was unwarranted as the Greater Chennai Police page is for public grievances. The previous tweet of the Chennai police was also deleted.

An official from the GCP told indianexpress.com that the police attempted to reply to another tweet in which they were tagged, and by mistake, the reply was tagged to Abubacker’s post.

In May this year, the Tirupattur district administration had planned to organise a three-day biryani food festival in Ambur with plans to get a Geographical Index tag for the Ambur Biryani. However, a controversy erupted soon after district collector Amar Kushwaha announced that would avoid beef and pork biryani in the festival. The district administration was criticised and eventually, the collector postponed the festival citing weather.