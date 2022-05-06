Death at Chennai de-addiction centre: Residents near facility allege inmates’ torture during pandemic

The Chennai Police have arrested seven people and shut down a de-addiction centre in the city’s Royapettah area after the workers of the unit allegedly beat to death a 48-year-old inmate.

The police said the deceased was identified as M Raj, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Royapettah. Those arrested have been identified as Yuvaraj (26) of Kosapet, Selvamani (38) of Parrys, Sathish (29) of Choolaimedu, Kesavan (42) of Royapettah, Saravanan (48) of Dharmapuri, Mohan (34) of Perambur and Parthasarathy (23). They have been sent to judicial custody following their arrest, the police informed.

According to a statement by D 2 Anna Salai police on May 3, following a complaint by Raj’s family, the officials retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. They had initially registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), but later changed into Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

P Pakalavan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, who is handling the case, said all the arrested persons were inmates at the centre. “They were not staff. All of them were inmates who took up roles to run the centre —like one would take care of the administration work, one would cook, one would be in-charge of cleaning and other activities. Based on the complaint given by Raj’s wife, we have initiated action.”

Pakalavan added, “However, we have a contradiction on that. In writing, she has said that her husband was physically abused when they admitted him a few months ago. If that is the case, how did the family accept to admit him again at the centre? We are investigating that angle as well. The Centre had been functioning since 2020. They had registered with the State Mental Health Authority, but in 2021, there was a new amendment in the Mental Health Act and the centre had to register in accordance to that but that is pending here.”

The DCP further informed that allegations have been made by those arrested that they had attacked Raj on the directions of Karthikeyan, the owner of the centre, but they are still investigating the matter. An officer informed that two special teams have been formed to arrest Karthikeyan and his wife Lokeshwari, under whose name the centre has been registered.

Of the 19 inmates at the centre, 12 have been shifted to the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk in Chennai for further treatment.

Speaking to a local news channel, Raj’s daughter Jeevitha said the staff from the de-addiction centre took him at around 9.30 pm on May 2 and at around 1.30 am on May 3, they received a call stating that her father was experiencing difficulties in breathing. Jeevitha and her mother Kala reached the centre. Jeevitha added that Raj was lying there and had bruises across his body and the workers informed them that her father had slipped on the floor and sustained injuries.

Some of the residents near the centre claimed that the inmates were beaten even during the Covid-19 period and since they were addicted to alcohol, none of them were willing to pay heed to their miseries. The city police said Raj’s wife had given in writing to them that her husband was beaten by the de-addiction centre owner Karthikeyan on a previous occasion as well.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Poorna Chandrika, the director of the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, said the 12 inmates admitted there were doing fine, but were emotionally traumatised with how they were handled at the centre.

She added that some of the members are with their caregivers, while some are on their own at the Institute.

“They are keeping well, but there seems to be a component of physical abuse and no proper treatment has been given to them. Twelve people have been brought here; some of them are as young as 18 and while few are around 50 years old. We presented them before the review board today (Thursday) and some of them did open up about the abuse they faced. We are providing them counselling and further treatment,” she said.