scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Chennai police seize 8 kg ‘ganja chocolates’ near school in Mambalam

Police have arrested a man hailing from Bihar and are looking for his absconding accomplice.

Ganja chocolates ChennaiChennai Police seized 8 kg of 'ganja chocolates' (right) from the accused Surendhiran Yadav (left). (Express Photos)
Listen to this article
Chennai police seize 8 kg ‘ganja chocolates’ near school in Mambalam
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chennai police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” on a two-wheeler near a school in the city.

Police said they arrested Surendhiran Yadav (43) near a school in Mambalam on Thursday and seized around 8 kg “ganja chocolates” and the vehicle used for selling them.

Police said Surendhiran, who hails from Madhubani, had been working at a paan shop run by his uncle Amul Kumar Yadav near Royapettah. He got the “ganja chocolates” brought from Bihar, police said, adding that they were looking for Amul Kumar Yadav, who is absconding.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics like Delhi’s mohalla clinics in February

After director-general of police C Sylendra Babu launched ‘Ganja Vettai’ (Ganja Hunt) to curtail the sale of marijuana, over 17,000 ganja peddlers have been arrested and had their bank accounts frozen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

Senior police officers in each district were given directions to curb the menace of illegal drugs, officials said.

A few weeks ago, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with the home secretary, the DGP and other senior officials to discuss measures taken to prevent the sale of illegal drugs and raise awareness about them among students.

More from Chennai

Urging everyone to make Tamil Nadu “a drug-free state”, Stalin said officials should ensure that every police station is able to report that no ganja sale takes place in its limits.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 20:17 IST
Next Story

In Patiala, CM Bhagwant Mann takes potshot at ‘maharajas’, Capt Amarinder Singh hits back

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close