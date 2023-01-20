Chennai police seize 8 kg ‘ganja chocolates’ near school in Mambalam

The Chennai police have arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” on a two-wheeler near a school in the city.

Police said they arrested Surendhiran Yadav (43) near a school in Mambalam on Thursday and seized around 8 kg “ganja chocolates” and the vehicle used for selling them.

Police said Surendhiran, who hails from Madhubani, had been working at a paan shop run by his uncle Amul Kumar Yadav near Royapettah. He got the “ganja chocolates” brought from Bihar, police said, adding that they were looking for Amul Kumar Yadav, who is absconding.

After director-general of police C Sylendra Babu launched ‘Ganja Vettai’ (Ganja Hunt) to curtail the sale of marijuana, over 17,000 ganja peddlers have been arrested and had their bank accounts frozen.

Senior police officers in each district were given directions to curb the menace of illegal drugs, officials said.

A few weeks ago, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with the home secretary, the DGP and other senior officials to discuss measures taken to prevent the sale of illegal drugs and raise awareness about them among students.

Urging everyone to make Tamil Nadu “a drug-free state”, Stalin said officials should ensure that every police station is able to report that no ganja sale takes place in its limits.