Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Chennai police beef up security ahead of Republic Day celebrations

The police said the flying of drones has been banned in the city limits on Jan 25 & 26 and action will be initiated against those who violate the order in Chennai.

chennai, republic day celebrationsStudents march during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI)
Chennai police beef up security ahead of Republic Day celebrations
The Greater Chennai police have made arrangements for five-tier security at the venue where Republic Day Celebrations will be held in the city on Thursday.

The celebrations will take place near the Labour Statue at Marina at the junction of Kamarajar Salai and Wallajah Road where Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will unfurl the Tricolour.

According to a release from the Chennai police, based on the orders of Commissioner Shankar Jiwal a total of 6,800 police personnel will be on bandobast duty on Thursday at the venue and other surrounding areas. Additional police personnel will be deployed in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Chennai police, including Chennai airport, railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, beach areas and places of worship.

While vehicle checking is already in progress, hotels and lodges in the city will be monitored by the police and the representatives of such establishments have been asked to alert authorities if they come across anything suspicious. Patrolling has also been intensified in the city. The city police have been conducting anti-sabotage checks in coastal areas along with the Coastal Security Group (CSG).

Also Read |Tamil Nadu Minister Nasar hurls stone at party worker for delay in getting chair

The police said the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in the city limits on January 25 and 26 (Wednesday and Thursday) and action will be initiated against those who violate the order.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
