Chennai police remove names of Tamil magazine, other public personalities from FIR

Days after controversy was triggered when a prominent Tamil magazine and two media personalities were booked in an alleged blackmail and extortion case, Chennai police on Thursday issued a statement saying that their names would be removed from the FIR. Moreover, a senior police officer was shifted from his post in connection with the same issue.

Biweekly magazine Junior Vikatan, vigilance officer-turned-whistleblower Savukku Shankar and controversial YouTuber Maridhass were among the names added to an FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by a real estate firm, G Square Realtors, regarding alleged threats and blackmailing it faced from January 2022.

Also Read | Chennai News Live

A statement issued by the city police commissionerate said police have come to know that there is no evidence against the directors of Junior Vikatan and the others. “We are taking steps to remove their names from the FIR. However, the investigation into the complaint is continuing with available evidence,” said the statement.

A senior police officer said N Kannan, additional commissioner (South), was shifted from his post in connection with the same issue, “mainly for his careless handling of the case and booking media persons without any evidence or merit”.

The main accused in the case, identified as Kevin, was arrested on Saturday night for making threatening calls demanding a bribe from G Square. Police had also booked the magazine, Shankar and Maridhass, too, because Kevin allegedly dropped their names while making threatening calls.

G Square Realtor’s complaint was that Kevin demanded Rs 50 lakh to prevent the publication of an article in the magazine in January, alleging links between Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan and the firm. It stated that the article was published in Junior Vikatan after the firm refused to pay the bribe.