CAA protests: Actor Siddharth, TM Krishna among 600 protesters booked by Chennai police

Actor Siddharth was among the 600 others who were booked by Chennai police for protesting against CAA. (File photo) Actor Siddharth was among the 600 others who were booked by Chennai police for protesting against CAA. (File photo)

A day after thousands of citizens led an agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam, the Nungambakkam police registered a case against the protesters— including actor Siddharth, musician T M Krishna— on Friday.

The Chennai police registered a case against 600 students and citizens who had participated in a peaceful protest on Thursday, demanding the Central government to withdraw the Act. The protest was carried out despite police denying permission for the gathering, following which a case was registered.

Apart from Siddharth and Krishna, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M H Jawahirullah and America Narayanan were among other prominent names on whom the case was filed on grounds of unlawful assembly and staging a protest defying orders.

A day before the protest, Siddharth had tweeted that he and his family members had been receiving threats to be arrested. “We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent,” he said.

I’m getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

The protest in Valluvar Kottam marked the third consecutive day of protests by students in Chennai against CAA, as several others spoke up against the attack on students of Jamia Millia University in New Delhi earlier in the week.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd