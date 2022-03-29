Chennai police launch ‘Paravai’ programme to rehabilitate young first-time offenders

In association with the prisons department and the social welfare department, the Greater Chennai police launched ‘Paravai’ (Personal Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity), a programme that aims to rehabilitate young first-time offenders in the city, on Monday.

PRISM, an NGO, has joined hands with the officials for the initiative which was inaugurated by Madras High Court judge P N Prakash and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Through this initiative, young first-time offenders aged between 18 and 24 years, especially those found to be addicted to drugs or alcohol, will be given counselling. Their family members will also be counselled. Besides, the youths will be provided with legal assistance and given training to upgrade their skills. The project also intends to assist the youngsters in finding employment which will enable them to lead better lives in society, a statement from the police said.

Special officers will be appointed in various departments and the state legal aid committee to implement the initiative, it added.