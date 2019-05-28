Chennai police on patrol; robbers just drop Rs 1.5 crore in hard cash

In a peculiar case, Chennai police which were on night patrol chased a suspicious looking motorcycle carrying huge bags and the suspects dropped around Rs 1.5 crore in cash and fled the scene.

During the wee hours of Monday, a biker dropped three cloth bags containing cash on the streets of Varadhapuram near Kotturpuram in Chennai and fled the scene. Sub-Inspector Ramu, Constable Sakthivel and Anna Sami were on patrol duty. Around 2:15-2:30 am, they saw a motorcycle drive past them for the third consecutive time. The police personnel saw the rider carrying some hefty bags. When they began to chase him and the man dropped the bags and sped off.

When the cops opened the bags, they saw currency notes of 2,000 and 500 denominations stacked in a bundle. They immediately informed their higher officials regarding the incident and the cash bag was brought to the J4 Kotturpuram Police station.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, K.N.Sudharshan, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotturpuram, said, “It was around midnight when our patrol team saw this biker crossing them at a very high speed. He was carrying some bags and it raised suspicion. The officers went after him, the man got frightened and dropped whatever he was carrying and fled away.

The officers found cash worth approximately around 1.5 crore rupees and they immediately informed us. The cash will be handed over to the treasury department since it is abandoned. We are carrying out further investigations to nab the culprit.”

Meanwhile, a complaint of burglary had been lodged in the J1 Saidapet Police station on Monday morning. According to the police, the money worth 1.56 Crore rupees kept in businessmen Balasubramaniam’s residence has been looted. Balasubramaniam, who resides on the sixth street, Nandhanam Extension was out of town when the incident occurred while daughter was staying on the first floor of the house.

According to the local media, the police officials have confirmed that the abandoned cash found in Varadhapuram Lake Shore belonged to the businessman. Police are carrying out further investigation into the incident.