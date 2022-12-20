Chennai police nab youth with huge quantity of painkillers

The Greater Chennai police arrested a youth Monday for allegedly possessing a large number of painkiller tablets meant for illegal sale.

The accused has been identified as M Gokul alias Madhan, 23, a resident of Beemanapet, Alwarpet in Chennai.

The police said they got a tip-off and intercepted Madhan riding a two-wheeler near Sivaji Mandapam on Deshmukh Road. Based on the ‘incoherent’ response of the rider, the police grew suspicious, checked his bag, and found the painkillers.

The police registered a case and later arrested the youth.

During the course of the investigation, it has come to light that Madhan has several cases pending against him, including one attempt to murder and burglary, among others.

The official said they seized close to 1,500 Tapentadol tablets and the bike.

The accused was produced before a court Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Notably, the city police have been taking action against drug traffickers under their ‘Drive against Drugs’ mission.