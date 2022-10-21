Chennai police launch roadEase app to provide real-time traffic updates

The Chennai police have launched a mobile app to provide real-time updates on road closures and diversions, estimated travel times and alternative routes.

Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal launched roadEase on Thursday in association with Lepton, which developed the app.

On many occasions police close a route or make a road one-way to improve traffic or facilitate maintenance works or because of protests. Even though they issue press releases and update their social media channels about the traffic changes, police often fail to reach road users effectively.

“In view of the above difficulties, various options were explored. GCTP (Greater Chennai Traffic Police) in association with M/s. Lepton has come up with an arrangement in which GCTP will inform M/s. Lepton through an app called roadEase about the closure of the road and its duration. M/s. Lepton will be able to deploy the information on Google Maps within 15 minutes and the closed road will be shown with the dotted red line. Simultaneously, the map will also show the best available route after the closure,” a press release from police said.

A trial was successfully undertaken over the past four days before the launch, a police officer said.