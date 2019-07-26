Chennai police offer online police verification of domestic helps, tenants

The Chennai City Police have created a provision on the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) website to conduct background checks of individuals before keeping them as tenants, employing them as domestic helps, or for any other job in Chennai. While the provision was launched earlier, the police have announced it again following the kidnap and subsequent rescue of a four-year-old child by her domestic help in the city on July 18.

“Offering to conduct the background check of individuals in Chennai is a service that the police have been providing to the citizens. The service is being offered to check whether an individual has been involved in any crime before employing them for work,” said R Dhinakaran, the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), North.

R Dhinakaran said citizens can avail the service by logging on to the CCTNS portal and clicking on the tab ‘police verification services’, following which they have to upload the necessary details. “Background check will be conducted only for people who reside in Tamil Nadu,” said the ACP.

To avail the services, applicants should provide a copy of their photo ID, a passport size photo, address proof and a letter of consent obtained from the concerned individual whose background has to be verified.

“Once the applicants have submitted the request, it will be processed and a report will be submitted in 45 days”, said R Dhinakaran. Applicants need to pay a sum of Rs 500 for conducting the background check of individuals and a sum of Rs 1,000 for conducting a background check on private institutions or companies.

“Once the request has been approved, the police will first check with the State Crime Records Bureau to see if the individual has been involved in any crimes in the past. The police will then conduct a field verification where they will visit the neighbourhood of the individual to see how they are considered in the area”, explained R Dhinakaran.

Individuals who wish to file a request in person can do so by visiting the nearest police station and submitting the ID of the individual concerned, residential details of the applicant and the letter of consent. If the concerned individual resides in another jurisdiction, the request will be transferred to the appropriate police station.

According to the information on the CCTNS website, police verification can be conducted for self-verification, job verification, tenant verification and domestic help verification. During the verification period, the police will collect and cross-check the identity of the individual, their current address and look up prior involvement in crime as per records available with the state police department.