Chennai police arrest juice shop worker in IIT Madras sexual assault case

The Chennai city police Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault that happened inside the campus of IIT Madras in Tamil Nadu last week.
According to the Kotturpuram police, the accused, identified as Chandran Kumar, was working at a juice shop inside the campus.
A police officer told indianexpress.com that the accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and also under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and was later remanded in the evening.
A female student of IIT Madras was sexually assaulted on July 24 midnight when she was returning to her hostel on a cycle. According to sources, an unidentified man pounced on her near the NAC complex on the campus.
IIT Madras, in a statement dated July 30, said that the incident was reported to the authorities two days later by the girl’s friend. The management said that it had begun an investigation and screened camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people who matched the description given by the student but she was yet to positively identify anyone.
Further, the institute said an Identification parade of over 35 contract labourers who were on duty that night was also conducted. It was also noted that the student does not want to file a police complaint.
The officer attached to the Kottupuram police station said that soon after the institute identified the assaulter they informed the police.
