Chennai: Class VIII dropout dupes multiple women by posing as fake cop, arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by the Chennai police for allegedly extorting money and sexually exploiting several women by posing as a fake cop. The perpetrator was nabbed by police in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

The accused, identified as R Rajesh Prithvi, is a resident of Tiruppur. He has gone by names like Dinesh, Sri Ramaguru, Dheenadayalan, etc over the years and has at least six cases of polygamy pending against him several in cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, Tirupur and Kalahasthi in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Rajesh, a class VIII dropout, had been running a bogus telemarketing firm named ‘Kavins Management Solutions’ for the past three years on Nelson Manickam Road in Chennai. Through his company, he had employed several women and had tricked them by displaying his pictures in police uniform. He had told them stories that he is a sub-Inspector and has killed two criminals in encounters.

On June 30, the parents of Kavitha (name changed), filed a complaint at the F-2 Egmore police station claiming that their daughter who had been working in Rajesh’s marketing firm in Chennai had not returned home from work. On initial investigation, the police confirmed that Rajesh had kidnapped the 20-year-old woman and filed an FIR against him. Meanwhile, her parents filed a habeas corpus petition at the Madras High Court.

Advertising

Egmore police, under inspector Settu formed a special team comprising sub-inspector Aiyappan and Rudhrasudha and others to nab the accused. After receiving a tip-off, the Chennai police traced Kavitha to Nochipalayam in Tiruppur where she was kept under house-arrest by Rajesh. On September 9, she was rescued and was returned to her family. During the interrogation, the woman revealed that she had married Rajesh.

The accused was finally nabbed when he came to visit Kavitha at her house in Chennai. Reportedly, Rajesh threatened Kavitha to get back with him. According to police, Rajesh confessed that he had married six women and had also duped close to 30 lakh rupees from various people promising to get their children medical seats. Using his telemarketing firm as a front, he had sexually exploited many women working in his company including housekeepers.

”Since an early age, he was involving in anti-social activities. After working in small shops and hotels, he started to act in smaller roles in movies. To live a luxurious life, he utilized the police costume he wore in the movies and conned women posing as a sub-inspector. He also used matrimonial sites to fetch information about women and contacted them with various names. Some women believed him. He has sexually exploited several women and has threatened them,” the Egmore inspector Settu said.

In 2016, the Andhra Pradesh police had previously arrested Rajesh in Coimbatore in connection with a cheating case. He had escaped from police and had been on the run since.

The Chennai police have recovered his sub-inspector uniform, fake police id card, Aadhar and Pan Card, Voter ID, handcuffs, etc from his office premises. He is currently lodged in Puzhal prison.