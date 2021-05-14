Chennai Police bust three-member gang involved in stealing Ola cabs

The incident is one among many cases reported in the city in the past couple of months. (Representative image)

The Chennai Police busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in stealing Ola cabs in the city on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested so far and sent to judicial custody, while the third member is absconding.

According to the police, 37-year-old Jagan, a resident of Perumbakkam in Chennai, who drives his cab for Ola, picked up two passengers from MGR Central Railway Station on April 28. On the way to Nerkundram around 4 pm, the driver was asked to stop and was told by the passengers to buy some items from the store. Before Jagan could return, the duo fled the spot with the car. Jagan had then rushed to the Koyambedu police station and registered a complaint, following which the police began their hunt to nab the accused.

The incident is one among many cases reported in the city in the past couple of months. The police received a similar complaint on April 8. After accessing the CCTV visuals, the police intensified the investigation and arrested Kulothungan (23) of Cuddalore and Karthik (27) of Thoothukudi and recovered the vehicle.

Explaining the gang’s modus operandi, the police said the accused would book a rental cab through an app, ask the driver to stop midway and urge him to buy some items from a store before escaping with the car. Eventually, they would sell the car. The police added that this has been happening over a couple of years and they are looking out for the third gang member Maruthupandi, who is absconding.