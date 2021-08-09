Chennai police book Big Boss Tamil contestant Meera Mithun for casteist remarks

Meera even accused the directors and the members of the SC community for all wrongful activities in the industry. (File)

The Chennai police have booked Meera Mithun, a small-time actor who participated in Big Boss Tamil season 3, for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled caste people. During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera said that all the scheduled caste film workers should be chucked out of the industry.

“The members of the SC community face trouble mostly because they are indulged in illegal activities and crime. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without a reason,” she said.

Meera even accused the directors and the members of the SC community for all wrongful activities in the industry. “I think it’s time to chuck out all the scheduled caste people, directors from the industry,” she added. Meera claimed that a director from an SC community had used her picture for a movie’s first-look.

A video clip of her interview had gone viral on social media, and many condemned the self-proclaimed supermodel for her remarks and demanded the state police to take stringent action against her. Based on a complaint from Vanni Arasu, the deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, the Chennai police have booked Meera under seven sections including 153, 153 A(1) (a), 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and other sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meera, originally Tamizh Selvi, is known for making distasteful remarks and getting embroiled in one controversy after another.