scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Chennai police arrest youths for performing dangerous bike stunts near Napier Bridge

Incidents of youths indulging in racing have been on the rise in Chennai in recent times and the police have been issuing advisories and initiating action against the traffic violators.

The police later issued a statement noting that youths who rode bikes in a rash and dangerous manner at Anna Salai were intercepted and five bikes were seized. (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The police arrested two youths for allegedly performing illegal bike stunts at Kamarajar Salai near Napier Bridge in Chennai Monday.

The police said around 00:30 am Monday, they received information that a couple of youths were riding bikes in a dangerous way. The D-6 Anna Square police registered a case and arrested S Rafeeq, 20, and P Karthik, 19, of Old Washermenpet. The cops said they will soon be produced before the court.

Incidents of youths indulging in racing have been on the rise in Chennai in recent times and the police have been issuing advisories and initiating action against the traffic violators.

On December 25, a video of several youths performing bike stunts near Gemini Bridge at Anna Salai was shared widely on social media. Netizens tagged the Chennai police urging them to initiate action against the youths. In the video, the majority of the riders and the pillion riders were seen not wearing helmets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...

The police later issued a statement noting that youths who rode bikes in a rash and dangerous manner at Anna Salai were intercepted and five bikes were seized.

More from Chennai

In the statement, the police said: “Already several violators had been booked under Section 308 of the IPC… The vehicle owners/parents may also have to face criminal cases if any minor indulges in such violations.”

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 09:12:57 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Demanding end to ‘gulamgiri’, hundreds march from Belagavi to Kolhapur

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close