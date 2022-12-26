Chennai police arrest youths for performing dangerous bike stunts near Napier Bridge

The police arrested two youths for allegedly performing illegal bike stunts at Kamarajar Salai near Napier Bridge in Chennai Monday.

The police said around 00:30 am Monday, they received information that a couple of youths were riding bikes in a dangerous way. The D-6 Anna Square police registered a case and arrested S Rafeeq, 20, and P Karthik, 19, of Old Washermenpet. The cops said they will soon be produced before the court.

Incidents of youths indulging in racing have been on the rise in Chennai in recent times and the police have been issuing advisories and initiating action against the traffic violators.

On December 25, a video of several youths performing bike stunts near Gemini Bridge at Anna Salai was shared widely on social media. Netizens tagged the Chennai police urging them to initiate action against the youths. In the video, the majority of the riders and the pillion riders were seen not wearing helmets.

The police later issued a statement noting that youths who rode bikes in a rash and dangerous manner at Anna Salai were intercepted and five bikes were seized.

In the statement, the police said: “Already several violators had been booked under Section 308 of the IPC… The vehicle owners/parents may also have to face criminal cases if any minor indulges in such violations.”