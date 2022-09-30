scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Chennai: Platform ticket price to be hiked in eight stations

Currently, the platform tickets are being sold at Rs 10. It will now be increased to Rs 20 and this will be effective from October 1.

The increased tariff will be in place for a period of three months from October 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. (Express photo)

The platform ticket price for eight stations in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city will be increased in view of the festive season, the Southern Railway Thursday announced.

Currently, the platform tickets are being sold at Rs 10. It will now be increased to Rs 20 and this will be effective from October 1.

According to officials, the current hike will control the number of people, who are found visiting the platform without proper reason. This will also ensure the comfort of bona fide passengers and avoid overcrowding, the officials added.

More from Chennai

The increased tariff will be in place for a period of three months from October 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. The increased tariff will be implemented in eight stations namely Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tirvallur and Avadi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:19:34 am
Next Story

Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement