Chennai: Platform ticket price to be hiked in eight stations

The platform ticket price for eight stations in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city will be increased in view of the festive season, the Southern Railway Thursday announced.

Currently, the platform tickets are being sold at Rs 10. It will now be increased to Rs 20 and this will be effective from October 1.

According to officials, the current hike will control the number of people, who are found visiting the platform without proper reason. This will also ensure the comfort of bona fide passengers and avoid overcrowding, the officials added.

The increased tariff will be in place for a period of three months from October 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. The increased tariff will be implemented in eight stations namely Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tirvallur and Avadi.