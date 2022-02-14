Chennai photojournalist T Kumar found dead in newsroom, suicide suspected

T Kumar, a veteran photojournalist working for a news agency in Chennai was last night found dead in the office, sources in the organisation said Monday.

A colleague found Kumar’s body in the agency’s office Sunday night.

On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Following autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday.

Kumar was 56 and he is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Sources in the news outlet here said he was facing financial trouble and ‘backlog of salaries.’

A photojournalist with over 30 years experience, he rose through the ranks of the news agency to become its state bureau chief. He had joined the news agency in 1986 and he was the first photographer to become state head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.