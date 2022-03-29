Chennai: Wedding photographer detained for flying drone inside Madras High Court complex

A 29-year-old wedding photographer was detained by the city police Monday after he attempted to fly a drone inside the Madras High Court complex near Parry’s Corner in Chennai.

According to local police, the photographer, identified as M Vishal of Porur, was standing at the south gate of the high court and wanted to capture the court campus using a drone.

“He decided to fly the drone to record visuals for a wedding album. When the CISF personnel saw the object flying, they immediately rushed to the gate and apprehended him. They later informed us and we took him to the police station. On inquiry, he said that he wanted to shoot some monuments of the city for a wedding video and hence decided to capture the Madras High Court,” an officer at the police station said.

He added, “The photographer didn’t have permission and it is illegal to shoot in sensitive areas. The public would be anxious if they see unidentified objects flying above their head. If it was for a wedding or some private function it is okay but it is not advisable to fly drones in public places like courts.”

The police booked the person under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code. They also seized the drone and other equipment worth Rs 2.5 lakh.