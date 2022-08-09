scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at Manali refinery

The state pollution control board had issued the order on August 6.

By: Reuters | Chennai/new Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 12:51:35 pm
Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest. (Reuters/File)

India’s Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the Tamil Nadu state pollution control board.

Production at the refinery has been reduced on a ‘temporary basis’ and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.

A company source said the pollution control board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:50:57 pm

